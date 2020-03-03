Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,401KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4681035
  • Stock #: 7230A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM3K1531682
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Distance pacing cruise control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Ventilated front seats. CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Jet Black Mica 2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Turbo We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

