2019 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8692217

8692217 VIN: JM3KFBEY6K0596176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Signature AWD Turbo BOSE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Signature

