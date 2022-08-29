2019 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9263017

9263017 Stock #: S103823

S103823 VIN: JM3KFBCM2K0676655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages GS AWD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Lane Assist Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert GS AWD

