2019 Mazda CX-9

GT | DEMO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT | DEMO

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

Contact Seller

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,483KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4848282
  • Stock #: 19C97641D
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY7K0317641
Exterior Colour
DEEPCRYSBLUEMIC
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

***CASH PRICE ADVERTISED***Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top View Camera Back-Up Camera, Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Mazda CX-9 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda CX-9 GT *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Illuminated Ignition Switch, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage signal processing, 2 USB ports w/2 additional in rear armrest, auxiliary audio input, navigation system, HMI commander switch, Bluetooth w/audio profile, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, SMS text message functionality, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha/Stitcher internet radio functionality,SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (includes free 5 year trial subscription) and SiriusXM satellite radio (includes free 3 month trial subscription),, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts at Forest City Custom Credit are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Stop By Today *Stop by Forest City Mazda located at 652 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6J2N4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Location*Forest City Mazda is conveniently located at 652 Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

