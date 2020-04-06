Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS | DEMO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS | DEMO

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 4848396
  2. 4848396
  3. 4848396
  4. 4848396
  5. 4848396
  6. 4848396
  7. 4848396
  8. 4848396
  9. 4848396
  10. 4848396
  11. 4848396
  12. 4848396
  13. 4848396
  14. 4848396
  15. 4848396
  16. 4848396
  17. 4848396
  18. 4848396
  19. 4848396
  20. 4848396
  21. 4848396
  22. 4848396
  23. 4848396
Contact Seller

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,800KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4848396
  • Stock #: 19C98708D
  • VIN: JM3TCBBY9K0328708
Exterior Colour
Deep Crystal Blue Mica
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

AJACs 2019 BEST large utility vehicle, this vehicle is Forest City Mazda's previous customer shuttle, driven by our professional drivers. Vehicle still qualifies for low interest rates better than used! Come see how spotless this vehicle is. All services up to date, and ready for its new drive way. Call us to book your test drive 519-649-1800. ***Cash price advertised***

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-9 GS |...
 18,800 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 125 KM
$35,327 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 9,000 KM
$24,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Send A Message