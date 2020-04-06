Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | DEMO

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | DEMO

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4848366
  • Stock #: 19M38332D
  • VIN: JM1BPBCM0K1128332
Exterior Colour
Snowflake White Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Mazda Mazda3 has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda Mazda3 GS *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, HMI commander switch, 8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts at Forest City Custom Credit are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Mazda Mazda3 come see us at Forest City Mazda, 652 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6J2N4. Just minutes away!*Location*Forest City Mazda is conveniently located at 652 Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

