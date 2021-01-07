2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Packages GX Convenience Safety PKG

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty BALANCE OF MAZDA WARRANTY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Off Lease from Mazda Canada SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC Clean CarFax Report GX Convenience PKG

