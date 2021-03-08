2019 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
****CASH PRICE ADVERTISED****The demo program at Forest City Mazda is one of the best ways to get into a like-new vehicle and save money! Gently used vehicles that still can qualify for the low Mazda interest rates! Call to book an appointment on our demos.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Mazda Mazda3 GS *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, HMI commander switch, 8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB ports, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group ** The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts at Forest City Custom Credit are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Mazda Mazda3 come see us at Forest City Mazda, 652 Wharncliffe Road South, London, ON N6J2N4. Just minutes away!*Location*Forest City Mazda is conveniently located at 652 Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
