2019 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GT
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
94,206KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8741930
- Stock #: E4088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 94,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda Mazda 3 Sport or just a Mazda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda Mazda 3 Sports or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA MAZDA 3 SPORT INCLUDES:
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda Mazda 3 sport
* Finished in White, makes this Mazda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
