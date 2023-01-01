Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

37,360 KM

Details Features

$27,299

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

Location

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

37,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9848261
  • Stock #: 22-R152A
  • VIN: JM1BPADM7K1115036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-R152A
  • Mileage 37,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

