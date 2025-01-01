$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
Used
61,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM75K0305391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 17MT0287
- Mileage 61,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
