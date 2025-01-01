Menu
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

61,770 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12443170

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM75K0305391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17MT0287
  • Mileage 61,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5