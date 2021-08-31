Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GS-P + Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GS-P + Convertible

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7797627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle in transit, arriving soon.

www.TitaniumAuto.ca

The website will be updated as soon as the vehicle is ready.

2019 Mazda MX-5 RF GS-P Convertible

Finance Rate 2.99% - All-In Price - No Hidden Fees

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Keyless Start
Convertible Hardtop
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
RF GS-P

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 6,000 KM
$56,990 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 2....
 43,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 55,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory