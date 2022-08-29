Menu
2019 mbw 2 series

31,148 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2019 mbw 2 series

2019 mbw 2 series

M240I XDRIVE

2019 mbw 2 series

M240I XDRIVE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,148KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9108871
  • Stock #: E4281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4281
  • Mileage 31,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mbw 2 Series or just a Mbw Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mbw Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mbw 2 Seriess or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MBW 2 SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MBW 2 SERIES INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mbw 2 series
* Finished in Black, makes this Mbw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
MEMORY SEAT
4 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
DUAL – AC
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

