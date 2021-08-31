Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 McLaren 720S

3,328 KM

Details Description

$349,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$349,000

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 McLaren 720S

2019 McLaren 720S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 McLaren 720S

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 7679635
  2. 7679635
  3. 7679635
  4. 7679635
  5. 7679635
  6. 7679635
  7. 7679635
  8. 7679635
  9. 7679635
  10. 7679635
  11. 7679635
  12. 7679635
  13. 7679635
  14. 7679635
  15. 7679635
  16. 7679635
  17. 7679635
  18. 7679635
  19. 7679635
  20. 7679635
  21. 7679635
  22. 7679635
  23. 7679635
  24. 7679635
  25. 7679635
  26. 7679635
  27. 7679635
  28. 7679635
  29. 7679635
  30. 7679635
  31. 7679635
  32. 7679635
  33. 7679635
  34. 7679635
  35. 7679635
  36. 7679635
  37. 7679635
  38. 7679635
  39. 7679635
  40. 7679635
  41. 7679635
  42. 7679635
  43. 7679635
  44. 7679635
  45. 7679635
  46. 7679635
  47. 7679635
  48. 7679635
  49. 7679635
  50. 7679635
Contact Seller

$349,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7679635
  • Stock #: 872757-19MCL1

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 872757-19MCL1
  • Mileage 3,328 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner MSRP Pricing & Options $394,120 This Car One of Kind Still like New You Will Never Find One Has This Options And This Colour ENJOY THE SUMMER WITH THIS 720S PERFORMANCE 5 Star Dealers is very happy to present this breathtaking MSO Paris Blue 720S Coupe. Where do you start? With the many trim levels of the 720S to see this beautifully executed car is exciting. Starting with the 720S Performance trim this car wa spec'd in MSO Paris Blue over Performance Black Leather/Alcantera interior. The Exterior was treated to 10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight wheels in Stealth with Sport Exhaust and Stealth Exhaust Finishers. Gorilla Glass graces the roof of this 720S letting in all the natural light for one of the most graceful interior environments any super car can offer. Move to the interior and see Alcantera Steering Wheel, Electric Heater/Memory Seats, Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker, Lifter, MSO Extended Shift Paddles and those gorgeous MSO Full Carbon Sills. 720S Performance Coupe...........................................$338,360.00 MSO Defined Extended Shift Paddles - Carbon Fibre..........$2,580.00 MSO Defined Extended Sill Covers - Carbon Fibre..............$4,770.00 MSO Defined Exterior Paint............................................$10,270.00 Fire Extinguisher...............................................................$200.00 Luggage Retention Strap....................................................$680.00 Car Cover.........................................................................$620.00 Vehicle Lift.....................................................................$2,830.00 Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System....................$4,690.00 Stealth Wheel Finish.........................................................$1,510.00 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels.....................$5,820.00 Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel...............................$670.00 Electric & Heated Memory Seats......................................$3,730.00 Electric Steering Column.................................................$1,830.00 Stealth Pack...................................................................$1,540.00 Sport Exhaust................................................................$6,300.00 Exterior Door Upper - Gorilla Glass....................................$4,110.00 Total MSRP..................................................................................... $390,510.00 720s Stone Guard.........................................................$2,999.00 DCAF1..........................................................................$485.00 A/C Tax...........................................................................$100.00 Tires Recovery Fee.............................................................$16 Super Series Fright .............................................................$0 Super Series PDI .................................................................$0 OMVIC ..............................................................................$10 Total List Price................................................................................$394,120.00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 139,337 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XE
 39,465 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass
 48,208 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory