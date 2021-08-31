Menu
2019 McLaren 720S

3,328 KM

Details Description

$369,000

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

3,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033896
  • Stock #: 903957-19MCL1

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 903957-19MCL1
  • Mileage 3,328 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner MSRP Pricing & Options $404,120 This Car One of Kind Still like New You Will Never Find One Has This Options And This Colour ENJOY THIS 720S PERFORMANCE 5 Star Dealers is very happy to present this breathtaking MSO Paris Blue 720S Coupe. Where do you start? With the many trim levels of the 720S to see this beautifully executed car is exciting. Starting with the 720S Performance trim this car wa spec'd in MSO Paris Blue over Performance Black Leather/Alcantera interior. The Exterior was treated to 10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight wheels in Stealth with Sport Exhaust and Stealth Exhaust Finishers. Gorilla Glass graces the roof of this 720S letting in all the natural light for one of the most graceful interior environments any super car can offer. Move to the interior and see Alcantera Steering Wheel, Electric Heater/Memory Seats, Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker, Lifter, MSO Extended Shift Paddles and those gorgeous MSO Full Carbon Sills. 720S Performance Coupe MSO Defined Extended Shift Paddles - Carbon Fibre..........$2,580.00 MSO Defined Extended Sill Covers - Carbon Fibre..............$4,770.00 MSO Defined Exterior Paint............................................$10,270.00 Fire Extinguisher...............................................................$200.00 Luggage Retention Strap....................................................$680.00 Car Cover.........................................................................$620.00 Vehicle Lift.....................................................................$2,830.00 Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System....................$4,690.00 Stealth Wheel Finish.........................................................$1,510.00 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels.....................$5,820.00 Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel...............................$670.00 Electric & Heated Memory Seats......................................$3,730.00 Electric Steering Column.................................................$1,830.00 Stealth Pack...................................................................$1,540.00 Sport Exhaust................................................................$6,300.00 Exterior Door Upper - Gorilla Glass....................................$4,110.00 Total MSRP..................................................................................... $390,510.00 720s Stone Guard.........................................................$2,999.00 DCAF1..........................................................................$485.00 A/C Tax...........................................................................$100.00 Tires Recovery Fee.............................................................$16 Super Series Fright .............................................................$7000 Super Series PDI .................................................................$3000 OMVIC ..............................................................................$10 Total List Price................................................................................$404,120.00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

