Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 McLaren 720S

3,328 KM

Details Description

$398,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$398,000

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 McLaren 720S

2019 McLaren 720S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 McLaren 720S

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 8448285
  2. 8448285
  3. 8448285
  4. 8448285
  5. 8448285
  6. 8448285
  7. 8448285
  8. 8448285
  9. 8448285
  10. 8448285
  11. 8448285
  12. 8448285
  13. 8448285
  14. 8448285
  15. 8448285
  16. 8448285
  17. 8448285
  18. 8448285
  19. 8448285
  20. 8448285
  21. 8448285
  22. 8448285
  23. 8448285
  24. 8448285
  25. 8448285
  26. 8448285
  27. 8448285
  28. 8448285
  29. 8448285
  30. 8448285
  31. 8448285
  32. 8448285
  33. 8448285
  34. 8448285
  35. 8448285
  36. 8448285
  37. 8448285
  38. 8448285
  39. 8448285
  40. 8448285
  41. 8448285
  42. 8448285
  43. 8448285
  44. 8448285
  45. 8448285
  46. 8448285
  47. 8448285
  48. 8448285
  49. 8448285
  50. 8448285
Contact Seller

$398,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448285
  • Stock #: 948663-19MCL1

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 948663-19MCL1
  • Mileage 3,328 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner MSRP Pricing & Options $404,120 This Car One of Kind Still like New You Will Never Find One Has This Options And This Colour ENJOY THIS 720S PERFORMANCE 5 Star Dealers is very happy to present this breathtaking MSO Paris Blue 720S Coupe. Where do you start? With the many trim levels of the 720S to see this beautifully executed car is exciting. Starting with the 720S Performance trim this car wa spec'd in MSO Paris Blue over Performance Black Leather/Alcantera interior. The Exterior was treated to 10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight wheels in Stealth with Sport Exhaust and Stealth Exhaust Finishers. Gorilla Glass graces the roof of this 720S letting in all the natural light for one of the most graceful interior environments any super car can offer. Move to the interior and see Alcantera Steering Wheel, Electric Heater/Memory Seats, Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker, Lifter, MSO Extended Shift Paddles and those gorgeous MSO Full Carbon Sills. 720S Performance Coupe MSO Defined Extended Shift Paddles - Carbon Fibre..........$2,580.00 MSO Defined Extended Sill Covers - Carbon Fibre..............$4,770.00 MSO Defined Exterior Paint............................................$10,270.00 Fire Extinguisher...............................................................$200.00 Luggage Retention Strap....................................................$680.00 Car Cover.........................................................................$620.00 Vehicle Lift.....................................................................$2,830.00 Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System....................$4,690.00 Stealth Wheel Finish.........................................................$1,510.00 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels.....................$5,820.00 Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel...............................$670.00 Electric & Heated Memory Seats......................................$3,730.00 Electric Steering Column.................................................$1,830.00 Stealth Pack...................................................................$1,540.00 Sport Exhaust................................................................$6,300.00 Exterior Door Upper - Gorilla Glass....................................$4,110.00 Total MSRP..................................................................................... $390,510.00 720s Stone Guard.........................................................$2,999.00 DCAF1..........................................................................$485.00 A/C Tax...........................................................................$100.00 Tires Recovery Fee.............................................................$16 Super Series Fright .............................................................$7000 Super Series PDI .................................................................$3000 OMVIC ..............................................................................$10 Total List Price................................................................................$404,120.00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 McLaren 720S
 3,328 KM
$398,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord SE...
 50,170 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
 181,563 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory