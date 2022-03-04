Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 McLaren 720S

3,328 KM

Details Description

$398,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$398,000

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 McLaren 720S

2019 McLaren 720S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 McLaren 720S

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 8454528
  2. 8454528
  3. 8454528
  4. 8454528
  5. 8454528
  6. 8454528
  7. 8454528
  8. 8454528
  9. 8454528
  10. 8454528
  11. 8454528
  12. 8454528
  13. 8454528
  14. 8454528
  15. 8454528
  16. 8454528
  17. 8454528
  18. 8454528
  19. 8454528
  20. 8454528
  21. 8454528
  22. 8454528
  23. 8454528
  24. 8454528
  25. 8454528
  26. 8454528
  27. 8454528
  28. 8454528
  29. 8454528
  30. 8454528
  31. 8454528
  32. 8454528
  33. 8454528
  34. 8454528
  35. 8454528
  36. 8454528
  37. 8454528
  38. 8454528
  39. 8454528
  40. 8454528
  41. 8454528
  42. 8454528
  43. 8454528
  44. 8454528
  45. 8454528
  46. 8454528
  47. 8454528
  48. 8454528
  49. 8454528
  50. 8454528
Contact Seller

$398,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8454528
  • Stock #: 949376-19MCL1

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 949376-19MCL1
  • Mileage 3,328 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner MSRP Pricing & Options $404,120 This Car One of Kind Still like New You Will Never Find One Has This Options And This Colour ENJOY THIS 720S PERFORMANCE 5 Star Dealers is very happy to present this breathtaking MSO Paris Blue 720S Coupe. Where do you start? With the many trim levels of the 720S to see this beautifully executed car is exciting. Starting with the 720S Performance trim this car wa spec'd in MSO Paris Blue over Performance Black Leather/Alcantera interior. The Exterior was treated to 10 Spoke Ultra Lightweight wheels in Stealth with Sport Exhaust and Stealth Exhaust Finishers. Gorilla Glass graces the roof of this 720S letting in all the natural light for one of the most graceful interior environments any super car can offer. Move to the interior and see Alcantera Steering Wheel, Electric Heater/Memory Seats, Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker, Lifter, MSO Extended Shift Paddles and those gorgeous MSO Full Carbon Sills. 720S Performance Coupe MSO Defined Extended Shift Paddles - Carbon Fibre..........$2,580.00 MSO Defined Extended Sill Covers - Carbon Fibre..............$4,770.00 MSO Defined Exterior Paint............................................$10,270.00 Fire Extinguisher...............................................................$200.00 Luggage Retention Strap....................................................$680.00 Car Cover.........................................................................$620.00 Vehicle Lift.....................................................................$2,830.00 Bowers and Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System....................$4,690.00 Stealth Wheel Finish.........................................................$1,510.00 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels.....................$5,820.00 Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel...............................$670.00 Electric & Heated Memory Seats......................................$3,730.00 Electric Steering Column.................................................$1,830.00 Stealth Pack...................................................................$1,540.00 Sport Exhaust................................................................$6,300.00 Exterior Door Upper - Gorilla Glass....................................$4,110.00 Total MSRP..................................................................................... $390,510.00 720s Stone Guard.........................................................$2,999.00 DCAF1..........................................................................$485.00 A/C Tax...........................................................................$100.00 Tires Recovery Fee.............................................................$16 Super Series Fright .............................................................$7000 Super Series PDI .................................................................$3000 OMVIC ..............................................................................$10 Total List Price................................................................................$404,120.00

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 McLaren 720S
3,328 KM
$398,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord SE...
 50,170 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
181,563 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory