Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including NO ACCIDENTS VERY LOW KMS and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class<br/> * Finished in Silver, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

44,183 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,183KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5543
  • Mileage 44,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes-benz C-class or just a Mercedes-benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes-benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes-benz C-classs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including NO ACCIDENTS VERY LOW KMS and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes-benz C-class
* Finished in Silver, makes this Mercedes-benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Passenger
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2020 Cadillac CTS Premium luxury for sale in London, ON
2020 Cadillac CTS Premium luxury 60,058 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos SE for sale in London, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos SE 38,760 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 164,055 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class