2019 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9149875

9149875 Stock #: E4302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 78,101 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating MEMORY SEAT 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO BACK UP CAMERA NAVI LEATHER Electric Mirrors Voice Command/Recognition 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles ACTIVE BLAIND SPORT ASSIST HEATED SEAATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.