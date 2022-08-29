Menu
2019 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

78,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250

2019 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

250

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

78,101KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mercedes benz Cla 250 or just a Mercedes benz Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mercedes Benz Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mercedes benz Cla 250s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mercedes benz Cla 250
* Finished in Black, makes this Mercedes benz look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
NAVI
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
ACTIVE BLAIND SPORT ASSIST
HEATED SEAATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

