2019 MERCEDES BENZ Cla250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8430078

8430078 Stock #: E3937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 68,739 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior Push Button Start Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA NAVI 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.