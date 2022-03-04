Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 AMG -Distronic-Burmester-HUD-Pano-360 Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 AMG -Distronic-Burmester-HUD-Pano-360 Camera

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521784
  • Stock #: S103687
  • VIN: WDDZF6JB7KA525083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic All Wheel Drive AMG Sport PKG - Technology PKG with Distronic Adaptive Radar Cruise Control, Burmester Sound & 360 Surround View Camera. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $64,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $207 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.33% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Panel Heating. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Distronic Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid/Centering, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Light, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, Burmester Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 25,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

AMG PKG
E450
4Matic
360 Camera
Distronic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Distronic
Automatic Parking
BURMESTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2019 Ford Mustang Co...
 23,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 54,000 KM
$37,490 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 34,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory