2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

72,096 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,096KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6776510
  • Stock #: 788033-CA:11458(M)

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,096 KM

Vehicle Description

5 STARS DEALERSHIP IS LOCATED AT 1500 Dundas Street, London, ON, N5W3B9. We are the loan approvers all types of credits (Bad credit, No credit). We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, the best financing in Ontario and the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industrys most competitive financing rates, also to ensure the fullest customer satisfaction and we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call or text your inquiries today! : 519-702-8888 Website: https://www.5stardealer.ca *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

