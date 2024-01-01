$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum AWD
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum AWD
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
244,600KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 244,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Altima or just a Nissan Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Altimas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ALTIMA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ALTIMA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Altima
* Finished in Blue, makes this Nissan look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
2019 Nissan Altima