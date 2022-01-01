Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf

28,000 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

SV-GPS-Adaptive Cruise-Blind Spot-Heated Seats-XM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8128075
  • Stock #: S103597
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP7KC316835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

 

2019 Nissan Leaf SV Zero Emission Electric EV - 250KMs Range - Full Driver Assist Safety PKG., finished in Blue Pearl. Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM. 

 

The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 REBATE for the purchase of a used electric vehicle.  https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/ 

 

All-In Price: $34,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees- 

 

Finance: $108Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.- 

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 28,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

SV
Zero Emission
GPS
EV
Electric
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

