2019 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Passenger Air Bag On/Off Additional Features Navigation System Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.