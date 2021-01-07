Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Murano

41,418 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6385899
  2. 6385899
  3. 6385899
  4. 6385899
  5. 6385899
  6. 6385899
  7. 6385899
  8. 6385899
  9. 6385899
  10. 6385899
  11. 6385899
  12. 6385899
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6385899
  • Stock #: OX:5665
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS6KN149242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,418 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful NISSAN-MURANO-SV-AWD-NAV-PAN RF-H/P SEATS-B UP CAM-ALLOYS-BLACK loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2020 Hyundai KONA
 22,878 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra
 87,064 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai
 47,276 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory