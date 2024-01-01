Menu
2019 Nissan NV200

292,453 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan NV200

11997138

2019 Nissan NV200

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
292,453KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN6KK702021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Xxxx
  • Mileage 292,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2019 Nissan NV200