Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Rogue

80,000 KM

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle
12034972

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1734730145
  2. 1734730145
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC742282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD for sale in London, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 128,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i M Package AWD for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i M Package AWD 113,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Package AWD for sale in London, ON
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Package AWD 122,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue