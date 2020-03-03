Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,425KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714350
  • Stock #: FS13177
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC724190
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

GOOD FIT FOR VALUE-CONSCIOUS SMALL FAMILIES *One Owner *Panoramic Roof *Navigation *Technology Package *Heated Seats *Heated Steering Wheel *360 Cam *All Wheel Drive *ProPILOT Assist *Steering Assist *Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range and hold *Intelligent Around View® Monitor *Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Powerful Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

