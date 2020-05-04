Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4953855
  2. 4953855
  3. 4953855
  4. 4953855
  5. 4953855
  6. 4953855
  7. 4953855
  8. 4953855
  9. 4953855
  10. 4953855
  11. 4953855
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953855
  • Stock #: FS13220
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY271206
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery FRESH LOOK, AFFORDABLE, ECONOMIC & ROOMY CAR *One Owner *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Bluetooth *Comfortable *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Power Rear Sunshade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,600 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,500 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger
 29,800 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message