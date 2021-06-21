2019 Nissan Sentra

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7393277

7393277 Stock #: 843506-FS:14531

843506-FS:14531 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY232715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,950 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

