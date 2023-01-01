$36,214+ tax & licensing
$36,214
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$36,214
+ taxes & licensing
60,936KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407786
- Stock #: 23-R020A
- VIN: 1C6SRFCT6KN541770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in London.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 60,936 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFCT6KN541770.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Front split-bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Argent styled steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Overall height: 1,974 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Wheelbase: 3,569 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
5 USB ports
Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Overall Width: 2,085 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.6 s
Curb weight: 2,309 kg
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4