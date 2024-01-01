Menu
2019 RAM 1500

281,700 KM

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER

2019 RAM 1500

BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720965479
  2. 1720965480
Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
281,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6SRFBT1KN863475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2019 RAM 1500