2019 RAM 1500

204,435 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

12454294

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

Used
204,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT8KN526481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725X95080A
  • Mileage 204,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

