2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
Used
204,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT8KN526481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 1725X95080A
- Mileage 204,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
2019 RAM 1500