2019 RAM 1500

197,000 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4"+New Tires+Brakes+Camer

13134769

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4"+New Tires+Brakes+Camer

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFCT3KN859832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3958
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 RAM 1500