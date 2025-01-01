$21,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4"+New Tires+Brakes+Camer
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4"+New Tires+Brakes+Camer
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFCT3KN859832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP3958
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Premium AWD Midnight Edition+CLEAN CARFAX 34,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX AWD Select+Roof+Camera+GPS+CLEAN CARFAX 77,000 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE+New Tires+Brake+Camera+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep 164,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2019 RAM 1500