2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,497KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4700880
  • Stock #: FS13070
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT9KS612241
White
Grey
Pickup Truck
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder
4-door

ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *One Owner *4X4 *HEMI *Backup Cam *Crew Cab *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

  • Rear View Camera

