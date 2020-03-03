Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn - Fully Equipped, Low Kms, One Ow

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn - Fully Equipped, Low Kms, One Ow

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$59,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,534KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748631
  • Stock #: 19554A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT2KN597786
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Pickup Truck
Automatic

fully equipped, low kms, one owner, dealer serviced since new, saddle leather, 5.7L hemi, remote keyless entry, 22” alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, bedliner, tonneau cover, power running boards, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, dual pane sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel and seats, ventilated seats, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

