- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sport Performance Hood
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- Granite Crystal Metallic
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- BLACK SEATS
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
- WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
- WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
- ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
- NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...
