Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - DEMO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - DEMO

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 4868424
  2. 4868424
  3. 4868424
  4. 4868424
  5. 4868424
  6. 4868424
  7. 4868424
  8. 4868424
  9. 4868424
  10. 4868424
  11. 4868424
  12. 4868424
  13. 4868424
  14. 4868424
  15. 4868424
  16. 4868424
  17. 4868424
  18. 4868424
  19. 4868424
  20. 4868424
  21. 4868424
  22. 4868424
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,063KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4868424
  • Stock #: 9-R294D
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2KG670197
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • BLACK SEATS
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
  • WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
  • ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ra...
  • NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 25,458 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 20,196 KM
$35,200 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 13,711 KM
$35,724 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-939-XXXX

(click to show)

866-939-3410

Send A Message