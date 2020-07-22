Menu
2019 RAM 1500

11,846 KM

$40,495

+ tax & licensing
$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

11,846KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569707
  • Stock #: FS:13476
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS581927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13476
  • Mileage 11,846 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *4X4 *HEMI *Backup Cam *Crew Cab *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Console
Cup Holder
4th Door

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

