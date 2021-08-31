Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7957829

7957829 VIN: 1C6RR7LT5KS574975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,079 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

