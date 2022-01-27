$45,992+ tax & licensing
$45,992
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Ontario
519-457-1800
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Drivetime Ontario
416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1
519-457-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8157313
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT4KN589330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Drivetime Ontario
416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1