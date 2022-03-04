$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2019 RAM 1500
Warlock*4X4*CREW CAB*ONLY 45KMS*CERTIFIED
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,100KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8474169
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT9KS749194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4