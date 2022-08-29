$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 2 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053758

9053758 Stock #: E4215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 146,220 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.