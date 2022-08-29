$38,990+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Crew Cab-4X4-Hemi-Black Out-8.4" Screen-20" Wheels
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9099328
- Stock #: S103795
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG643746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express Blackout Crew Cab 4X4 - 5.7L Hemi V8 - 8 Speed Auto - Sub Zero PKG - 8.4-Inch Screen Electronics Convenience Group - 20-inch Black Wheels - Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl.
All-In Price: $38,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $129 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.63% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Lights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 46,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
