2019 RAM 1500

46,000 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab-4X4-Hemi-Black Out-8.4" Screen-20" Wheels

2019 RAM 1500

Crew Cab-4X4-Hemi-Black Out-8.4" Screen-20" Wheels

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9099328
  Stock #: S103795
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG643746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express Blackout Crew Cab 4X4 - 5.7L Hemi V8 - 8 Speed Auto - Sub Zero PKG - 8.4-Inch Screen Electronics Convenience Group - 20-inch Black Wheels - Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $38,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $129 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.63% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Lights, Fog Lights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 46,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

4X4
Express
Crew Cab
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Electronics Convenience Group
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Crew Cab
4x4
8 speed auto
5.7L HEMI V8
Conventional Spare Tire
Express
Express Blackout
Sub Zero PKG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

