2019 RAM 1500
Rebel-12" Screen-Pano Roof-Air Suspenti-Blind Spot
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9303550
- Stock #: S103822
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN758147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box - 12" Display - Panoramic Roof - Alpine Sound - Customer Preferred PKG 25W - 5.7LK V8 Hemi - Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic - Black & Dark Ruby Red Interior.
All-In Price: $52,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $182 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
53,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Tail Gate Lock, Alpine 9 Speaker Premium Sound System with Subwoofer, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> New Tires (all-terrain)
--> New Brakes (pads & rotors, front & rear)
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
Vehicle Features
