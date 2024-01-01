Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

290,387 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1725925854
  2. 1725925857
  3. 1725925859
  4. 1725925861
  5. 1725925864
  6. 1725925866
  7. 1725925869
  8. 1725925871
  9. 1725925874
  10. 1725925876
  11. 1725925878
  12. 1725925881
  13. 1725925883
  14. 1725925886
  15. 1725925966
  16. 1725925969
  17. 1725925971
  18. 1725925973
  19. 1725925975
  20. 1725925977
  21. 1725925980
  22. 1725925982
  23. 1725925984
  24. 1725925987
  25. 1725925989
  26. 1725925991
  27. 1725925993
  28. 1725925995
  29. 1725925997
  30. 1725925999
  31. 1725926001
  32. 1725926003
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
290,387KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3KG695691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Audi A6 4.2L V8, LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Audi A6 4.2L V8, LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOADED, CERTIFIED 214,548 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, ONLY 55,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Camry LE, AUTO, ONLY 55,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED 55,660 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Honda Accord EX, LEATHER, V6, ONLY 111KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERT for sale in London, ON
2002 Honda Accord EX, LEATHER, V6, ONLY 111KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERT 111,366 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic