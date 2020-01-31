2019 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2500 crew cab,long box.6.4 hemi.anti spin rear axle.chrome appearance pkg.park assist.tradesman level 2 pkg.trailer tow with brake.step boards,vinyl floors.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

