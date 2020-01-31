Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,182KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674201
  • Stock #: 563002
  • VIN: 3C6UR5HL1KG563002
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Gray Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2500 crew cab,long box.6.4 hemi.anti spin rear axle.chrome appearance pkg.park assist.tradesman level 2 pkg.trailer tow with brake.step boards,vinyl floors.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2016 Ford F-550 XL
 36,774 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 35...
 16,080 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT
 16,668 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497

Send A Message