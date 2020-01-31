2019 RAM 2500

2500 crew cab,long box.6.4 hemi.anti spin rear axle.chrome appearance pkg.park assist.tradesman level 2 pkg.trailer tow with brake.step boards,vinyl floors.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Push Button Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Warranty
-
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Keyless Start
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.