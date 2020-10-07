Menu
2019 RAM 2500

29,079 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Tradesman HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB

Location

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,079KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5900967
  • Stock #: 692901
  • VIN: 3C6UR5HJ0KG692901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,079 KM

Vehicle Description

ram 2500 heavy duty.6.4 ltr hemi V8.chrome pkg.box liner trailer tow with brake.rear defrost.crew cab long box.4x4.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

519-657-8497
