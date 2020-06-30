Menu
2019 RAM 3500

19,989 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5325062
  • Stock #: 604860
  • VIN: 3C63R3HJ1KG604860

19,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 19,989 KM

Vehicle Description

3500,crew cab,long box.6.4 ltr V8 hemi.trailer tow with brake.power driver seat.chrome pkg.truck is perfect.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
