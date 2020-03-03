Menu
2019 RAM 5500

Tradesman

2019 RAM 5500

Tradesman

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$75,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,932KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778844
  • Stock #: 562760
  • VIN: 3C7WRNBL7KG562760
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Vinyl
Body Style
Dump Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

11.6 voth aluminium dump body with fold down sides.86 inches,cab to axle.6.7 cummins diesel.trailer tow with brake.chrome pkg.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

